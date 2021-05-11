PINEDALE – An almost rowdy atmosphere among the Sublette County Board of Commissioners in its May 4 meeting dissipated under the gravity of its closing discussion inside the Pinedale Library’s Lovatt Room.
County treasurer Emily Paravicini approached the board regarding Jonah Energy’s request for an exemption on monthly ad valorem tax payments as laid out by recently passed Senate File 60 in the Wyoming State Legislature. Following over 100 minutes of discussion, the board voted to not implement an exemption application but agreed to further study the potential for exemptions in the future.
During its April 20 meeting, the board decided to form a working group to analyze the pros and cons of a possible exemption.
That group consisted of state representatives, commissioners, Paravicini and deputy county attorney Clayton Melinkovich. Last week, those gathered got into the realities of an exemption and what it would mean to Sublette County.
Paravicini said, for the sake of fairness and legality, the same exemption would have to be offered to every energy company. And, as long as the company was in good standing, it would be granted the exemption.
“How this changes is rather than those oil and gas companies that have $30,000 or more in severance due, they have to go to the payment monthly starting in January 2022,” Paravicini explained. “What that looks like is us getting those revenue dollars in about May or April for distribution in either May or June, depending on when we get those monies.”