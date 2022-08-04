PINEDALE— Sublette County and Jackson Fork Ranch are both prepared to argue against a small coalition of Bondurant citizens who challenge commissioners’ majority decision to approve rezoning ranch acreage for a high-end resort in rural Hoback Basin.

The civil challenge for judicial review of the Dec. 7, 2021, “agency decision” was filed May 16 in 9th District Court and assigned to Judge Melissa Owens in Teton County.

