GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commission approved a budget and audit schedule at Tuesday's regular meeting and considered other budget items including a plan to prioritize capital expenditures.
Proposed budget and audit schedules were presented to commissioners by Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry. The process will largely be the same as in previous years. Berry also presented a funding request proposal form. Commissioners asked her to to revise the form for this year to include questions about Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds received by each entity and how they were used.
Changes to the budget process this year include the formation of a Capital Planning Committee and use of a Capital Asset Plan form to help the county prioritize and plan proposed purchases of $10,000 or more. Commissioner Roy Lloyd was named to the committee.
The forms will be completed by departments and submitted to the committee to be discussed, prioritized, and combined into a single workbook to be provided to the commission during the budget process.
Before this year's budget process gets underway, the commission plans to have a discussion at the first meeting in March to decide on a minimum amount to be kept in county reserve funds.
Dates and upcoming budget plans include:
— Monday, March 22: Email budget request forms and schedule to component units and outside agencies. The budget request from will also be posted on the county website.
— Monday, March 29: Complete the budget projection in the Munis System. Budget worksheets and instructions will also be emailed to county departments.
— Thursday, April 15, and Wednesday, April 21: Budget training sessions will be conducted for county departments.
— Friday, April 23: Budget request forms and budget input in system by departments are due by noon.
— Tuesday, May 4: Present FY22 budget request filing during county commission meeting.
— Tuesday, May 18, Tuesday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 15: Budget workshops following county commission meeting. Commissioners will meet with elected officials, departments, component units and outside agencies.
— Thursday, June 17: Conduct budget public hearing and adopt the FY22 budget by 5:30 p.m.