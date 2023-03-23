Local and visiting shooting enthusiasts often take their aim at the Sweetwater County Trap Club in Rock Springs. County officials hope that the State Shooting Task Force will choose Sweetwater County to host a new state shooting complex in the near future.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In hopes that the state of Wyoming would choose Sweetwater County to host a new state shooting complex, Island Richards, freshman commissioner, proposed to form a recreational facilities committee during the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
According to Richards, the committee’s primary task would be to pursue the state shooting sports complex, as authorized by Senate File 169 – State Shooting Complex Task Force.
SF169 forms a taskforce that could spend up to three years planning out the details of a complex, including its size, scope and location. The taskforce would consist of 12 members, which would include two legislators, the governor or his proxy, Wyoming shooting sports enthusiasts, representatives from Wyoming-based organizations that specialize in firearms and others.
The bill also sets aside $10 million for the complex, $5 million from the state’s general fund, $2.5 million from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and $2.5 million from the Wyoming Office of Tourism. This bill passed the House with several legislators supporting it during the 2023 General Session.
“As a secondary responsibility, I think the committee could also work in parallel to consider the expansion of recreational facilities and accounting, regardless of whether or not Sweetwater County is chosen by the state to host the new facility,” said Richards. “Initially, I'd like the committee to be pretty small and nimble so it can move quickly to respond to whatever the state task force comes up with in the coming months.”
Richards recommends starting the committee that includes five members; two commissioners, a grants manager, (since this is a capital project that will be driven by project funding) their land use director because of both his connection to outdoor recreation and the SEDC and their public works director since he overseas both facilities and parks in Sweetwater County.
Richards said, “Additionally, at some point, early in the process, I think we should bring in the events complex director, Kandi Pendleton, and a member of the fair board.”
Richards thought that involving the events complex in this seems “like a natural fit,” but he also said that it depends a lot on what the task force identifies as their priorities.
“At some point, we should also bring in members from both large cities and possibly additional members from the community, but again, I'd like to start small and nimble with the flexibility to bring in more members later when the need arises,” he pointed out.
Richards made a list of priorities of the recreational facilities committee:
- To track the rack the formation and decisions of the state task force.
- Identify a suitable location for this facility within the county.
- Organize a feasibility study
- Identify funding sources that develop at different levels of the project.
According to Richards, Krisena Marshal, grants manager for Sweetwater County, believes there are grants available that the committee could use to help fund a feasibility study.
“I do anticipate that some matching dollars might be necessary to secure one and to complete the study if this board chooses to form the committee,” he shared. “I would expect the committee to return to this board in the future to request any necessary funding directly, once those costs are identified, so I'm not projecting initially with the committee that there would be any budgetary requirements at this time.”
Chairman Keaton West expressed enthusiasm for the proposal of the recreational facilities committee.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said West. “We have faced some treacherous budgetary experience over the last four years, but I think it's a great step forward to try and start planning for the future.”
West added, “Obviously, it's going to come with a hefty cost, with the shooting sports complex itself, but I think we're wise to be proactive to try and set ourselves up for that so I fully support that. I'd be happy to serve on that.”
After the discussion, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed the motion to form the recreational facilities committee.