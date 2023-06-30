Sweetwater County Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive deemed a success Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, held on May 18, was classified as a “great success,” according to a post on the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s Facebook page. Photo courtesy of Food Bank of Sweetwater County In Rock Springs, there was 2,032 pounds of food donated. There were 3,384 pounds of food donated in Green River. Photo courtesy of Food Bank of Sweetwater County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, held on May 18, was classified as a “great success,” according to a post on the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s Facebook page.In Rock Springs, there was 2,032 pounds of food donated. There were 3,384 pounds of food donated in Green River.Each year, Sweetwater County hosts the food drive.“Sweetwater County has great community support!” said Kathy Siler, executive director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Food Social Services Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Women's Health 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Wyoming could become hub for rare earth mining Three businesses bring Wyo flavor to Chicago food service convention Five Finger Death Punch lead singer to open two businesses in Cheyenne Longtime Laramie doctor, volunteer receives prestigious national award Airstream Club International Rally at the Sweetwater Events Complex will generate significant economic impact Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists