CHEYENNE – Along with opening the doors of its new offices to the public Thursday, Recover Wyoming received a large contribution that will help fund its programs.
The local addiction recovery support organization was the recipient of a donation through the Taco John’s 2021 Nachos Navidad promotion. Five Taco John’s locations in Cheyenne raised close to $10,000 through a combination of Nachos Navidad sales, customer donations, ticket round-ups and in-store ornament purchases during the holiday season in December. The company then matched that amount.
Jim Creel, CEO of Taco John’s International, said the COVID-19 pandemic had worsened addiction for many people, and that was part of the reason the Cheyenne-based fast-food chain chose Recover Wyoming as a recipient.
“We always want to support children and education, so this is a program that really, in the end, helps children, because as the adults get help, the kids are better off,” Creel said. “We just thought it was an opportunity to get their name out more in the public, and an opportunity for us to give back to the community and an organization that does so much for so many.”
Lana Mahoney, Recover Wyoming’s executive director, described becoming emotional when she found out the organization would be receiving the donation.
“When Jim called me and told me that they were donating $20,000, I was driving and immediately got teary-eyed,” Mahoney said. “When I shared the news with the board and staff, we just were so grateful, because this really gives us the opportunity to provide services (for) years to come.”
Before and after the check presentation, members of the public were also welcome to visit Recover Wyoming’s new offices at 1017 E. Lincolnway. Along with checking out the organization’s new headquarters, guests could talk to a recovery coach or ask about support programs for loved ones who may be dealing with substance use issues.
Mahoney estimated that around 200 people visited the open house between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The new space is more than twice the size of the organization’s old offices, Mahoney said. Recover Wyoming formerly operated out of a space at 122 W. Lincolnway.
“It just creates a more respectful environment for people seeking recovery – something they can be proud of and feel good about,” Mahoney said.
Now, each staff member has their own office – some with doors, allowing for private meetings with clients. There’s a large gathering space, a break room and even a garage door that opens to the back of the building. Mahoney said the staff look forward to hosting “recovery barbecues” in the summer.
Jana Yarnell, 41, visited the open house with her sponsor, Audrey Martell. Yarnell uses Recover Wyoming’s Telephone Recovery Support program, which launched last spring.
Yarnell said she’s dealt with alcoholism and methamphetamine use. On top of that, she struggles with depression, social anxiety and panic attacks.
After moving to Wyoming, Yarnell connected with Recover Wyoming. She now has weekly phone calls with Martell, who said she just celebrated 36 years in recovery herself.
“It really just motivates me to know that somebody cares,” she said. “When I’m feeling down or when I’m feeling alone, because I don’t know a lot of people, I always get that phone call, and Audrey’s always – she’s upbeat, she’s like, ‘How is your week?’ No matter what kind of mood I’m in, I’m always just like, ‘Oh, thank you, I’m so glad you called.’”
Whether it’s 20 minutes or two hours, Yarnell said she’s able to talk to Martell about anything.
“Even if I don’t like to hear it, she’ll tell me the truth,” Yarnell said.
Martell also encourages her to get out and do things, like she did for Thursday’s open house.
Outside of the Telephone Recovery Support program, Recover Wyoming offers other peer-to-peer services with the goal of helping people recovering from addiction get into and stay in long-term recovery.
One of the organization’s core philosophies is to “honor all pathways to recovery,” whether through treatment, meetings or peer support. While it’s not a 12-step program, like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, staff and volunteers sometimes refer people to these groups.
Board Chair Melinda Godwin said the $20,000 donation would be a big help in continuing to provide much-needed services.
“With addiction and mental health issues on the rise, then, of course, costs to those services go up,” Godwin said. “Especially since COVID, we’ve noticed a big uptick in people needing services, homelessness – we just hope to help as much as we can.”