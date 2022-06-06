As a housing crunch continues to squeeze the local market, financial challenges could extend to homeowners as property tax bills are up significantly, outpacing inflation.
Last year, property taxes increased in Albany County between 7% and 8%, up from an average increase of 3% to 5%, said County Assessor Chelsie Mathews. This year the average tax bill is up 17%, with some areas seeing even higher hikes.
The increases could disproportionately affect retired people who have lived in the same home for a long time and have a fixed income, Mathews said. The higher property taxes also impact lower income people and new homeowners who are already struggling because of a shortage of affordable housing in the area.
“I’m pretty worried about the impact,” Mathews said of the swelling tax bills, which is following a statewide trend. “Especially if this continues, I’m worried about our retired citizens. I don’t feel like this is sustainable for our residents.”
The county assessor sets tax rates based on market values from the previous year’s sales. With buyers entering bidding wars just to own a roof over their head, houses over the past year have consistently sold above market price, ultimately driving up tax rates.
“I (also) really worry about our first-time homebuyers,” Mathews added. “This year the average selling price (in Albany County) was $325,000. That’s a really high price.”
While the county assessor is required by law to base the tax increases on the housing market, state lawmakers could place a cap on property tax increases to provide relief to residents.
Mathews said she would support capping the tax threshold, although it would be difficult to predict the full scope of how such a move could impact counties ahead of time. The increases could also slow as interest rates go up, she said.
Proposals to cap property tax increases have been considered by the Legislature before, but have failed because of concerns surrounding constitutionality, said state Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. This is because Article 15, Section 11 of the Wyoming Constitution requires that all property be assessed uniformly based on its full value, with special conditions outlined for agricultural and industrial land.
“It doesn’t mean there’s nothing we can do, but it is an important restraint,” said Case, who leads the Joint Revenue Committee charged with tackling the issue of skyrocketing property taxes.
The Legislature could introduce a constitutional amendment to change the requirement, but the earliest any changes could appear on the ballot is 2024, Case said.
In the meantime, lawmakers did allocate $3 million to the Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program, which allows certain homeowners living on fixed incomes to have up to 50% of their property taxes relieved.
Income and assets determine eligibility for the program, which is open for applications through the Albany County Treasurer’s Office or the Wyoming Department of Revenue through June 6.
There also is a long-existing tax deferral program in place, but it requires county involvement and isn’t often used, Case said. The subcommittee is considering other possibilities to bring relief as well, such as providing tax exemptions.
The tax increases can actually benefit homeowners who are able to keep up with payments because they ultimately increase property value by large margins, Case said. Still, he noted that this doesn’t matter for people who don’t want to move or don’t have anywhere else to go.
“We don’t want people to be kicked out of their houses,” because they can't afford the taxes, Case said. “We want them to be able to stay in their houses.”