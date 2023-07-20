Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander

CHEYENNE — Hours were spent Wednesday in the Wyoming Legislature’s Mental Health and Vulnerable Task Force meeting trying to find a way to fill the gaps in services for youth with high behavioral needs.

Task force members voted unanimously to have the Wyoming Department of Family Services and the Wyoming Department of Health review a draft of an informal Request for Information (RFI), make any changes recommended from testimony and send it out to stakeholders before coming back to the task force. It would inform them on “proposers” who could offer temporary room, board, supervision and educational services for high-needs adolescents for two months to a year.

