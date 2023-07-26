CHEYENNE — Although beloved carriage preserver Marietta Dinneen passed away at the age of 93 in June, her legacy carries on in the Cheyenne Frontier Days parades.
Dinneen grew up on a dairy cow farm near Saratoga with her parents and her little brother, Tom Trowbridge, where her infatuation with Western heritage began early. She went on to the University of Wyoming, graduated with a degree in home economics and met her husband, Bill Dinneen, in the 1950s.
They moved to Cheyenne together and put down roots, which extended for Marietta into the CFD W-Heels organization and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. Her husband’s family was also heavily involved, and Bill was the Parades Committee chairman in the 1970s.
“If you’re going to talk about Marietta Dinneen, she and the parades are inseparable,” said Mike Kassel, associate director and curator of the CFD Old West Museum. “The Dinneens had been involved with Cheyenne Frontier Days for generations, and so she kind of fell into it. But when she did, she fell in with both feet and just took it to astronomical levels.”
Kassel said it is difficult to encompass everything that she contributed to the community, such as helping to establish the museum or documenting the history of the wagons and carriages for generations to come.
However, the easiest showcase of her talents and dedication is presented to thousands of Wyomingites and visitors every year. Kassel said the four parades held downtown during Cheyenne Frontier Days include a significant portion of the 160 carriages owned by CFD, and they’re filled with local residents in historically accurate costumes.
This might not have been the colorful and special collection it is today without Marietta Dinneen, because she fought for them to be properly funded.
“They used to pull the carriages under the old grandstands, and they painted them all black just to preserve them,” longtime friend and volunteer Diane Humphrey told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “The first carriage we did actually refurbish was the children’s ambulance, and she had Bella from Oklahoma come up here and train us how we do it. And from that point on, we started refurbishing the carriages.”
It was before there were even “wagon doctors” tending to the pieces of history, and the W-Heels women took on the responsibility first.
“She worked hand-in-glove with some very passionate volunteers, who eventually became known as the ‘wagon doctors’ to try and not only maintain these vehicles to a standard of use that can make them safe, but to take them back to the condition that they originally were,” added Kassel. “To do that, they needed to research. When I say ‘they,’ I mean she did the research — she talked to carriage professionals from across the country, she went to museums, she toured places and saw how things were done and what carriages should be.”
Cheyenne Frontier Days has kept up these efforts since then, and collected even more carriages to spruce up from all across Wyoming and the nation, leading to the largest collection of horse-drawn vehicles in the world.
But a place to store them properly with room to grow was needed.
Cheyenne Frontier Days secured barns on the north end of the park jointly owned with Laramie County, and they built a structure significantly bigger and more sound than the barn utilized in the middle of the CFD stock pens. It was repurposed for the long-term care of the carriages that Dinneen advocated for, and became a newfound home that was named after her.
W-Heels member and fellow friend Mary Hartman described her as the basement of the house, and that “without her, we would have nothing.” She laid a strong and solid foundation for people to come after and build on.
“We are grateful to be able to honor Marietta and her years of service and dedication to our carriage collection today,” said then-Parades Committee chairwoman Ruthanne Hubbard at the building’s dedication in 2021. “Marietta served as my mentor and taught me how to volunteer — she is the epitome of the perfect volunteer. If the world were full of people like Marietta, it would be a much better place.”
Others had words just as kind when they reflected on their relationship with Marietta Dinneen.
“She can’t be replaced,” said Humphrey. “But she’s sorely missed. She was an absolute treasure. Her whole life for Cheyenne Frontier Days, and it will never be gone. Everyone knows that.”
While Dinneen’s impact on the museum and its carriages was one-of-a-kind, it is volunteers like her and her friends that make Cheyenne Frontier Days possible. They give countless hours to bring together a rodeo that has lasted 127 years, with parades, carnivals and music to entertain thousands.
Current Parades Committee chairman Jim VanCise said he has the largest committee out of the nine, and it is made up of 500 volunteers. He said the work they do behind the scenes to put together the four parades is incredible, whether that’s blocking off the route earlier in the morning or providing mounted marshals at the intersections.
He considers them a part of the preservation process when it comes to Cheyenne and western heritage, because the parades feature so many different parts of it. He is proud of the service they provide to the community and its families.
They show out to the streets of downtown Cheyenne in cowboy hats and boots, ready to wave and shout morning salutations to the parade participants, and are just as excited to be there as the volunteers. Little children crouch on street curbs, pointing in awe of the horses and the carriages, and dancing along with the bands.
And they learn something new, as announcers stationed throughout the parade route explain which floats and wagons drive by.
“There’s an esprit de corps for the whole town,” said Hartman. “Even if you aren’t involved in Frontier Days, people show up to watch the parades because it’s part of the whole experience. It’s not just a rodeo, it’s the parades, it’s all of these things. And then the carriages are here, because they are part of our history.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters