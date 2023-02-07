Image one

Saratoga’s newest business owner Dave Antonio, on the left, shakes hands with departing business owner Rocky Fiedora, on the right, in front of Saratoga NAPA store on his first/last day of business Jan. 31,2023.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Richard Hodges

SARATOGA — The Saratoga Auto Parts, a NAPA franchise store, has sold after 45 years.

This store has been one of the pillars of the Bridge Street business community even before Rocky and Janice Fiedora came to town in 1978 and bought it. The new owner, Dave Antonio of Steamboat Springs, plans to continue that tradition.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus