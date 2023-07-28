CHEYENNE — Packed among vintage Western wear and Cheyenne souvenirs, a local legend could be found Thursday celebrating with supporters in her emporium of treasures.

Eighty-nine-year-old Ginny Macey commemorated 50 years of owning her Capitol Avenue store, The Emporium, where she has sold everything from parachute pants to military zoot suits. Cowboys such as five-time national rodeo bareback champion Bruce Ford came to see her for Wranglers and Levi shrink-to-fit 501s, and esteemed bands like Ricky and the Redstreaks were outfitted by her.

