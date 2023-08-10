The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. From left to right are Tim Wolf, Corrine Martinez, Katie Mullen, Amy Souza, Mikaela Bolt, Wendi Ruiz, Katie Stinchcomb, Steve Paladino and Greg Madic.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Department of Workforces will host “Tips for Older Job Seekers” on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at their office, located at 2451 Foothill Blvd, in the White Mountain Mall.
If the following individual is an older job seeker or has a desire to return to work after retirement and is experienced, but is unsure on how to showcase it on a resume, this session might be beneficial.
The free session also combats ageism from a human resources perspective, will assist in age-proofing a resume and provide resources for senior job seekers.
“We’ve noticed a lot of people have questions on how to update their resumes lately as well as how they can brush up their skills,” said Katie Mullen, workforce specialist. “We’ve invited an AARP specialist and a human resources expert to speak to those who are interested.”
Many seniors struggle to use modern technology. Mullen mentioned that there are a few resources to help senior job seekers gain new technical skills.
“I hope they gain confidence and have the knowledge they need for their new experiences,” said Mullen. “They have a lot to offer. They can be a positive example for their new co-workers; after all, the older generation is known for their good work ethic.”
If anyone has questions about the session for seniors, call Mullen at 352-2608 or send her an email at katiemullen@wyo.gov.
