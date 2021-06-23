WHEATLAND (WNE) — Hundreds of gallons of chili were eaten by thousands of people who had descended upon the sleepy little town of Chugwater for the 35th annual Chugwater Chili Cook-Off held June 19 at Staats Park.
Many chili vendors came from far and wide to showcase their chili recipes and hopefully take home the hardware for the best concoction.
The activities started Friday night with an appreciation dinner at Staats Park.
It was then up early for registrations which began at 7 a.m. in preparation for the day, which officially was open to the public at 9 a.m.
“This has been one of the best years,” said Glenn Woods from KGAB Radio, who acted as the stage emcee and also did some live streaming for the radio. “Everybody’s just itching to get outside right now so this place has been packed.”
The purpose of the competition was not just for people to get out and have a good time. “This all goes and helps support the town,” Woods said. “They don’t have a big tax base, so this is what they do to raise money to keep the town going, like the fire department, water, all of those other things. So there’s many thanks for people coming out for this.”