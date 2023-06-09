The Virginia Dale Community Club’s 26th Annual Open House is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at the 1862 Virginia Dale Overland Stage Station and the 1906 Hurzeler House.
Now 161 years old, the Stage Station was built by the famous Jack Slade and is a designated National Historic Site, according to a news release. It was a home station offering meals and overnight lodging for the Overland State Line and has been in continual use by the Virginia Dale’s ranching residents, their families and friends as their community center.
Each year the Virginia Dale Community Club, whose members own the Stage Station and adjoining Hurzeler House, host an open house to celebrate the station’s historical significance, the rural way of life and to raise funds for continued maintenance so many more future generations can enjoy their unique heritage.
There is no cost for admission, but donations of work gloves or canned goods for Harvest Farm in Wellington, Colorado will be appreciated.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. At 11 a.m. will be a vintage baseball game with 1864 rules between the Star Base Ball Club of the Colorado Territory and the Slade Sluggers from Virginia Dale. The game will be the third match-up for these two giants of the vintage baseball world.
The Virginia Dale Stage Station is located four miles south of the Wyoming border on U.S. Highway 287. It is just south of the Abbey of St. Walburga. The entrance will be marked by balloons. Turn onto County Road 43F at the stone pillared Memorial Plaque. Turn left at the “Y” in the road. The Stage Station then will be one mile down the road. Limited handicapped parking will be available.
This year will be a celebration of “Those Who Went Before.”
Historical speakers will include Sylvia Garofalo, who will bring the historic coming of the railroads to life. Fred Rodriguez will speak about the importance of family structure and respect for one another in Native American cultures. Eva Sue Littleton will portray Susan B. Anthony, and Sharyn Gartner will demonstrate the dressing of a Victorian lady layer-by-layer.
There will be a photo booth where participants can don 1800s garb. Folks can use their own camera app and go home with a commemorative photo. There also will be a craft show, live music by Sunflowers and Stardust, food and old-fashioned kids’ games.
A new mobile library, which is the first all-electric bookmobile in the Rocky Mountains, will be there and books can be checked out.
Tickets will be on sale for the club’s quilt and rifle raffles. The quilt, made by Sonje Jessen, an internationally-known quilter and the Henry .22 gauge Golden Boy rifle will be on display. Tickets for the raffles also are available by calling 970-495-1828 or by email at VDCC8922@gmail.com. All these proceeds also go toward the maintenance of the Stage Station and Hurzeler House. The drawing for both will be at the club’s Christmas party on Dec. 10.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Buckeye Buck‘n’Ears 4-H will be selling cold drinks. Do note that many of the vendors will not have the ability to process credit or debit cards, but cash and checks are accepted.