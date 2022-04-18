ROCK SPRINGS – Those who are facing an unexpected pregnancy can receive emotional and spiritual guidance at Inside Connection., 731 C St., Building B in Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the non-profit, faith-based organization on Saturday, April 16, the day before Easter.
The southwest Wyoming gospel-folk band, Greasewood Redemption put a new twist to “Amazing Grace” after the invocation. Band members include Andrew Kneeland, Caleb Kneeland, Aaron Folks, Preston Ackerman, Colton Yeager and Dayna Yeager.
WyoWifey catered the event with a variety of charcuterie boards.
Inside Connection Executive Director Kimi Seymour described the organization’s objective before she cut the ribbon.
“We want to show our clients that there are options,” said Seymour. “We’re still here to provide love and that there’s always mercy and grace for them.”
Seymour revealed that the services they provide are free including pre-pregnancy testing, free limited OB ultrasounds and abortion-reversal pills. They are also planning to start pre-natal diagnosis, post-abortion support and miscarriage support.
“We want our community to know we’re here for them,” she pointed out. “This is the perfect weekend to celebrate hope and life.”
Those who attended the ribbon-cutting had the opportunity to tour the office.
“We’re excited about what the Lord is doing,” Seymour expressed. “It could only be done through Him.
“And to be in this historic building is just amazing!”
The building was a home for nursing students at the Miner’s Hospital next door. Several Sweetwater County residents were trained in this facility as far back as the 1930s.
Seymour noted that there are 1,400 pregnancy resource centers nationwide.
“When I first started as a nursing manager here, I didn’t realize there were so many pregnancy resource centers nationally and internationally,” she mentioned.
According to Seymour, 80 percent of women who are undecided will choose life after an ultrasound.
“If they still feel they can’t go through the pregnancy, we will still be here for them regardless, just like God is,” she shared. “God will be there no matter what your choices are.”