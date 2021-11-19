ROCK SPRINGS – It’s a Christmas wonderland as residents and businesses gather to decorate trees for the 9th annual Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
The event will begin on Monday, Nov. 22 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs and finish on Dec. 5 when the auctions will take place. During Festival of Tree’s week, decorated trees, wreaths, and themed baskets will be available for viewing and community members may vote for their favorite tree. The event is open to the public and there is no fee for entry.
YWCA has extended the tree viewing for a few days to give the public many chances to come down and view them. Silent auction bidding will continue for the whole week.
On Friday, Nov. 26, visitors can see Santa at Commerce Bank of Wyoming from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The final (live) auction night will give over twelve attendees a chance to take home a beautifully decorated tree for the holidays on Dec. 5. A reception will kick off the evening by 6 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be served along with the last chance to bid on the silent auction items. The silent auction will end by 7 p.m. when the live auction begins.
“I hope the community comes to enjoy themselves and participate in the event while supporting a good cause,” said Kayla Mannikko, YWCA executive director. “I really want to help kick off the holiday spirit with everyone!”