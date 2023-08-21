Double Dub’s set two worlds records recently, but the owner of the Laramie-based food trucks doesn’t have time to "baste" in the glory.
Fresh on the heels of selling 48,083 chicken wings in 24 hours and 28,083 in eight hours, owner Trent Weitzel is now focused on repeating a win at the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival in September.
The festival, scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Buffalo, New York, brings wing vendors from all over the country. Last year, Double Dub’s won the festival favorite trophy — he called it the Super Bowl of wings — and awards for three sauces.
He hopes to remain the festival favorite, an award chosen by event attendees. He also would like to see Double Dub’s move up in the other competitions, as well.
The competition for Weitzel started with their first visit to the festival in 2019.
“We won rookie of the year and we won awards in three sauces. We were the first restaurant to win three awards; that was really cool. I’ve always liked being in the public eye,” Weitzel said. “It keeps the business from getting stagnant.”
In the past few years, being in the public eye has not been a problem for Double Dub’s. In 2022, Double Dub’s and five other Laramie restaurants were featured on the Food Channel’s show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
At the urging of Josh Allen, a former University of Wyoming quarterback who is now a National Football League star for the Buffalo Bills, Double Dub’s became the first food truck to make the cut to compete in the show.
But even before the 2022 festival awards, Weitzel had his eye on the world records.
“Last July, I announced that we were going to go for the world record number of wings sold in 24 hours,” he said. He made the claim on July 29, 2022, National Chicken Wings Day. “Ten minutes later, were getting calls from eastern media on plans for the sale.”
The world record sale required a year of planning. It’s one thing to cook the wings, and another to have enough customers to buy them.
The location, Freedom’s Edge Brewing, was a familiar location for the Double Dub’s trucks. It also had the advantage of being located in Cheyenne.
“We really needed people on National Chicken Wing Day. Then I totally realized that July 29 was the end of Frontier Days. Everybody was in Cheyenne,” he said.
Planning also meant coordinating with the city of Cheyenne to make sure they were aware of the additional thousands of people potentially coming to downtown for 24 hours.
The site also had to be accessible to a semi truck.
“Our trucks can only hold 14 cases of wings in each truck. We needed a semi because we need over 250 cases of wings,” he said. The trucks keep the wings refrigerated, not frozen, Weitzel stressed.
Weitzel didn’t worry about his suppliers getting the 6,400 pounds of wings needed to win the record. Double Dub’s is top of the chicken delivery priority list, because unlike other restaurants or food trucks, wings are the only proteins on the menu.
To meet the specifications for the world record, the wings had to be served from one vendor, at one location, and had to be passed over one table. That means the wings had to be cooked and carried to the single serving location.
The rules are the same as the ones set by the Guinness Book of World’s Records, but after reviewing the cost and marketing restrictions when using the Guinness name, Weitzel opted against that designation.
The previous record holder, a casino in New York, also chose to take the non-Guiness route.
Weitzel tapped his family and friends, his 10 employees and their family and friends to work the 24 hours for the world record.
“They wanted to be a part of it,” Weitzel said. “I had an idea that I wanted to break a record, but it wasn’t me that did it, it was everybody that was involved. Everybody dumping wings, tossing wings, counting wings, moving, constantly going.”
Alexander Russell and Ransom Kissler, who were cooking and serving wings in the Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply parking lot this week, called the experience, “Epic fun.”
Patrons were given stripped-down sauce choices, a traditional Buffalo style sauce and a barbecue, both mild.
Wings are usually offered with both Buffalo and barbecue styles in levels of spiciness ranging from WW1 through WW4. WW1 is mild and WW4 is approaching the apocalypse. The WW designations, actually short for Weitzel’s Wings, became the inspiration for the military-style appearance of the trucks.
Customers in Cheyenne were able to buy the wings for about half price and had to use a credit card. The credit card point of sale system kept track of the numbers sold, and he kept periodic screen shots to verify the sales.
The record was announced at 1 p.m. on July 29.
“We are the Champions” played as the 24 hours came to a close and the world record was claimed.
Afterwards, the event meant a week of cleanup and some time off for employees.
Usually, Double Dub’s food trucks can be seen in three locations in Laramie, depending on the day. Another truck is managed in Green River and Rock Springs. Customers had to wait a bit after the record-setting day in Cheyenne.
“We had to strip the trucks down because they were going so fast (while cooking),” he explained. “The trucks are normally stripped after a 6-8 hour shift but the trucks were really destroyed; sauce on the ceiling.”
Weitzel said he was pleased to hear that customers were happy with the wings throughout the 24 hours.
“One cool thing is we had a lot of people comment on the quality of the wings. They were shocked. We wanted to put out a really good product at the same time. We still put out a really crispy wing, crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside,” he said.
Even after coordinating the sale of more than 48,000 wings, Weitzel is still a fan of chicken wings and eats them every day.
He is proud of the sauce recipes and looks forward to their success in the upcoming competition in Buffalo. He struggled to pick his favorite of the Double Dub’s sauces, but settled on Habanero Mustard.
He makes that sauce at level WW4. Epic.
