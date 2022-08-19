ROCK SPRINGS – Representatives from All Aboard Northwest (AANW) conducted a Train Trek presentation to Mayor Tim Kaumo on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in city chambers.
The stop in Rock Springs is part of a larger series of discussions happening in the western states to gather support for the return of passenger trains to Wyoming.
Dan Bilka, president and co-founder of AANW, and Charlie Hamilton, vice-president of AANW, explained how a returning passenger train service in Rock Springs could benefit the community.
“We know a lot of folks are interested in getting a passenger rail service to this region after many years,” said Hamilton. “About 30 percent of Americans don’t drive because of age – they're too young or too old or because of a disability. The weather makes it difficult at times too.
“If you’re driving to your destination, you might not get there until the next day.”
Bilka pointed out that passenger rail service is an ideal option for the economy, environment and equity.
“There is more to your community than just cars,” Hamilton mentioned.
According to Bilka and Hamilton, there is “unprecedented federal funding available for transportation alternatives.”
Hamilton informed Kaumo that they don’t insist on building new tracks.
“We’re focusing on tracks already in existence,” Hamilton said. “We believe we will create a situation that will benefit UP (Union Pacific) and the users.
“Our vision is more than lines on a map. It’s about seamless mobility from Point A to Point B.”
Bilka said, “2022 is just an amazing opportunity. There is $66 million available in funding. The federal government wants to see this happen.”
Hamilton added, “This opportunity may never come again so we’re encouraging everyone to think about how your community and your state can participate.”
They went on to explain that communities can apply for competitive grants and funding will require local support.
They pointed out that “there are a lot of college towns interested in this project.”
Bilka shared a conversation he had with a University of Wyoming student recently in regards to fostering that opportunity dynamic with passenger rail service.
“He (the student) said, ‘yeah, if we had a train here, we’d totally load it up with students and go to Denver or Salt Lake City.’”
Bilka also said that inclement weather would be a good reason for families to take advantage of passenger rail services to avoid long drives on bad roads.
“Those are the kind of things that would make money for everyone and get people excited about being on a train,” Hamilton said.
Kaumo told Bilka and Hamilton that he’s excited to know more about passenger rail service and that it has been discussed since he became mayor in 2003.
“It is safer and dependable and I had always wondered why passenger trains don’t stop in Wyoming communities,” said Kaumo. “Perhaps it’s the timing of freight trains.”
Bilka said that “Amtrak might be interested but there will also be a number of railroad providers that will be interested too.”
“There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Kaumo noted.
Kaumo added, “I’d like to see it be successful someday but we, along with UP, need to see if infrastructure needs to be improved and discuss the cost.”
“There’s definitely interest in this but there are moving parts to deal with.”