railroad

The sign on top of the restored train depot on South Main Street in downtown Rock Springs is seen by many visitors in the area. It is currently a locally-owned coffee shop. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Representatives from All Aboard Northwest (AANW) conducted a Train Trek presentation to Mayor Tim Kaumo on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in city chambers.

The stop in Rock Springs is part of a larger series of discussions happening in the western states to gather support for the return of passenger trains to Wyoming.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus