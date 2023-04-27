Cheyenne Transit Program bus

A Cheyenne Transit Program bus stops along West 17th Street in Cheyenne on Sept. 1, 2022.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Transit Program Director Renae Jording said she is excited to offer fixed-route bus services free of charge by this summer, but there are more improvements planned for the local transit system.

The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and local stakeholders finalized the 2023 Transit Development Plan at the end of March, and restoring the fixed-route services by combining it with microtransit services is only a part of the first two phases of implementation.

