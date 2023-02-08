TNT crew

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT) just released their annual report and they have several project underway. Back row, left to right are Chezney Goglio, marketing and operations manager, Grace Banks, administrative assistant/grant specialist, Kim Strid, board member, Devon Brubaker, board treasurer, Mark Lyon, board vice-chair, Cory Gardner, board member, Randall Dale, board member. Front row, left to right are Melissa Hutchinson, board member, Bridget Bernard, board chair, Jenissa Meredith, chief executive officer, Allison Volcic, industry relations manager, Dawn Dale, Flaming Gorge bus tour guide. Not Pictured are Stacy Colvin, board secretary, Dominic Wolf, board member, Angelica Wood, board member, Brad Raney, board member, Lucy Diggins-Wold, Flaming Gorge bus tour guide.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County 4% lodging tax is administered by the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism board (SWCTT) with the sole purpose of generating visitation to the area. The SWCTT board just released their 2022 annual report, which reflected that the direct advertising efforts of the board generated $65 million in visitor spending in the county in 2022 (SMARI) and they have several new projects underway.

“It is no secret that the incredible landscape, abundant wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities that we all know, and love are also very attractive to visitors from around the country and world,” said Jenissa Meredith, chief executive officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

