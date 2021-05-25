RIVERTON (WNE) – Responding to requests for clarification on its CARES Act expenditures, the Northern Arapaho Tribe said its spending is “in full accordance with federal requirements.”
Northern Arapaho Business Council co-chairman Lee Spoonhunter was asked to address the $865,000 the tribe spent on vehicles.
According to an Excel spreadsheet posted to the tribe’s website, its leaders bought 20 vehicles from a local dealer, ranging from $25,000 to more than $62,000 apiece, including Dodge 3500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokees.
Through federal and state Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus moneys, the tribe received about $37 million.
The U.S. Treasury dispatched guidance to recipients allowing only expenditures that were necessary, were prompted by COVID-19 damages, were not prescribed by any budget predating March 27, 2020, and were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 31 of 2020.
Via his communications manager Matthew Benson, Spoonhunter sent a statement to the News that said “The tribe has long maintained a fleet of vehicles for use by tribal employees and officials – including members of the NABC – whose duties include frequent travel during difficult driving conditions. Vehicles purchased with federal dollars for COVID-related uses remain tribal property.”
Spoonhunter also responded to an inquiry regarding $120,418 of the CARES Act money that went to attorneys.
Spoonhunter could not be reached for a telephone interview but stated in the e-mail from his spokesman that the legal expenditures were due to “considerable legal review (which) has been required throughout the pandemic,” due to the NABC’s multiple executive orders, which included a months-long stay-at-home order.