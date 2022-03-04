CHEYENNE – Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, throngs of people carrying signs and waving American flags flanked highway exits near the Flying J truck stop here.
Those who had gathered were there to support a convoy of truckers and other vehicles coming through the city. Most who spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle agreed it was a protest against mandates – be they for masks or COVID-19 vaccines – or against government overreach in general.
An Oregon-based organizer who asked not to be identified said the group of vehicles that made its way through Wyoming's capital city was part of the American Freedom Convoy. It was one of multiple convoys headed toward Washington, D.C., this week.
Organizers of U.S. convoys were inspired by Canadian truckers, who for weeks in January and February held protests against COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The demonstration centered around Ottawa, Canada's capital city.
In Cheyenne, near the corner of West College Drive and Etchepare Drive, Sachet Carter held a sign with glittery red and blue lettering. It read: "Mandate Freedom U.S.A. We heart our truckers!"
Carter said she and some of her family members had followed the convoy from Rock Springs.
"I love this nation, and to see our freedoms and our civil rights being stripped from us – not just with the vaccine, but on multiple levels – it's just really unsettling," Carter said.
She said she wanted to show her children how important it is to exercise their First Amendment rights.
"I wanted to come out and support the truckers, and just let our politicians know we're here, we're watching them and we're holding them accountable," Carter said.
According to Katie Peters, who helped organize the Cheyenne stop, around 100 vehicles – a mix of big-rig trucks and passenger vehicles of all sizes – passed through or stopped in Cheyenne on Thursday afternoon.
The convoy departed Troutdale, Oregon, on Tuesday afternoon, heading east. Stops included Boise, Idaho, and Ogden, Utah, before continuing to Little America, Wyoming, on Wednesday evening, where they were met by supporters.
Departing the tiny town Thursday morning, the convoy slowly rolled past Rawlins and Laramie before arriving at the Cheyenne Flying J, which is located off of Interstate 25.
Preserving 'freedoms'
Ed and Pat Hughes own a trucking company based out of southwest Washington. They joined the convoy near Portland, Oregon, and plan to follow it all the way to D.C.
"First time I seen them tape a mask on the kids, my hair stood on end," Pat Hughes said.
She added that she's worried generally about preserving freedoms for future generations. In her opinion, the U.S. now has too many rules and regulations.
"If we don't stand up, (coming generations) aren't going to have any (freedoms). Back in the '70s, if you guys could go back and see how free we were and then come to today – night and day," Pat Hughes said. "All the stuff you guys have lost, you don't even know."
When asked for an example, she mentioned losing the ability for non-passengers to accompany people to departure gates at airports.
Pat and Ed, her husband, were also motivated to demonstrate because of restrictions on unvaccinated individuals crossing into Canada. She said the regulations had cost them business in Alaska.
Theresa Starks has been a truck driver for 13 years. She said she began crying when she exited the highway because of the show of support.
Starks plans to leave the convoy in Lincoln, Nebraska, to deliver a load. She said she wanted to go to D.C., but was "a little afraid because of what happened in Canada."
Weeks of protests in Ottawa – some of which included blocked roads and repeated honking of horns – were ultimately shut down by law enforcement. Authorities used pepper spray and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators.
Starks felt it was important to join the U.S.-based movement. She doesn't blame one particular presidential administration for what she believes is an encroachment on American freedoms, as well as policies that are detrimental to the paychecks and livelihoods of average Americans.
Instead, she thinks it has been building for decades.
"Our government has gotten out of control. And some people don't see it; they don't see that our rights are taken away," Starks said. "I wanted to be a part of it and see the camaraderie, and to – I don't know – just feel the American spirit."
Several truckers at the Flying J here also cited mask and vaccine mandates generally as their motivation, at least in part, to join the convoy.
After this stop, the motorists will roll through Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, eventually making their way to D.C.
Preparations
Sgt. Jeremy Beck, spokesperson for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, said Thursday that troopers were "out and about," making sure both those involved in the convoy and other motorists could safely travel.
Peters, a member of conservative group Moms for Liberty, said she was contacted by a member of Wyoming Health Freedom about helping to organize. Wyoming Health Freedom is "a nonpartisan, grassroots organization advocating for your right to informed consent of any medical treatment or procedure," and is against medical mandates.
In the days leading up to the convoy's Cheyenne stop, Peters and other local organizers collected food and other supplies to distribute to the truckers passing through. Businesses donated food, and Peters said volunteers planned to have assembled 300 sandwiches the night before. One person made 300 chocolate chip cookies, and Peters and her mother put together 200 baggies of trail mix to hand out.
"It's probably been the easiest organizing job in the world, because I've had numerous businesses and numerous people that want to be part of this," she said. "Just the outpouring of donations for these truck drivers has just been phenomenal."
Peters said the demonstration was not meant to be political. Instead, she described it as a protest against continued mandates in some states, a way to make the voices of regular people heard and "just to stand up for freedom."
Still, a number of flags and signs brought by supporters at the Cheyenne stop displayed support for former President Donald Trump or disparaged current President Joe Biden.
Peters added that they'd also been telling people coming out to the Cheyenne stop it would be a good way to show support for the trucking industry as a whole.
"It's hard to put into words exactly what their mission is, because I think we all feel some part of what they're doing as important to us," she said.