CHEYENNE – Twenty-three Child and Adult Food Care Program sites meant to provide nutritional meals and snacks will be active in Laramie County in the upcoming year.
The Wyoming Department of Education made the announcement Wednesday, which included more than 100 locations across the state that serve 6,000 children each day. The organizations participating are part of a federal nutrition program centered around teaching good eating habits and assuring well-balanced, nourishing meals are available for individuals in their community.
It has existed since 1968, when a small, three-year pilot called the Special Food Service Program for Children began in an effort to create affordable food options for low-income working mothers when school was out of session.
Nearly two decades later adults were added to the service, and now meals are provided all-year round.
“I absolutely feel that this program is very important to have in Wyoming,” said Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne Director of Resource Development Amanda Fiske. “I think that every year, and especially in the wake of COVID-19, it’s important that we help our children and families get their basic needs met. And a huge part of that is food and access to food.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne is one of the many meal-providers for children in the area, and has taken part in the program since first opening their doors.
In order to participate in the program and receive reimbursement from the federal government for the food, organizations must meet eligibility requirements, serve meals that follow nutritional standards, track the number of children in attendance and submit monthly record claims.
According to Fiske, around 900 children are served consistently throughout the year even with fluctuations based on the season. This is a small portion in comparison to the approximately 4.7 million children and 137,000 adults who received CACFP meals on an average day in the U.S., according to data provided by WDE from 2019.
She said sometimes this is the primary meal community members will have throughout the day, which adds to the importance of making fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains and dairy available.
“I know just the other day, we had a family come in and they said their favorite part of the club is just having access to those meals, because they know it’s something they can always count on,” she said “They’re tasty, fulfilling, and it’s just a reliable source of food that they might not otherwise have at home.”
She considers it a building block for the program.
Cheyenne Family YMCA Learning Center Director Rhonda Quinn said the program has also allowed for expansion of services and better quality food. Prior to joining, only the preschoolers were given a snack, but now she is able to give out items such as yogurt and whole-grain goldfish to any school-age child.
Although she said they were never providing low-grade meals to students, this has given a clear guide for the best nutritional sustenance and allowed them to purchase healthier, more expensive items.
Quinn pointed out this takes the pressure off of parents who might not have the financial means and suffer from food insecurity.
“Some parents just can’t afford the extras,” she said. And you don’t think of well, you know, sending one little snack with my kid isn’t really an extra, but you know, for some people it is.”
To learn more about the program, or to find a location with this service in your area, go to https://edu.wyoming.gov/for-district-leadership/nutrition/cacfp/.