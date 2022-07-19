CHEYENNE – Downtown Cheyenne has been deprived of a pharmacy for some time.

The same is true for a one-stop shop for an assortment of daytime snacks and treats, and the solution for both absences is here, thanks to the duo of The Boardroom and City Drug Pharmacy and Mercantile.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.Owner Jamie Horsburg poses in front of her business, The Boardroom, on Carey Avenue in Cheyenne on Wednesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.Owner Jamie Horsburg poses in front of her business, The Boardroom, on Carey Avenue in Cheyenne on Wednesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus