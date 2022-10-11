CHEYENNE – Increased federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act will help lower the cost of applying carbon capture technology to coal-fired power plants, according to Black Hills Energy, just not enough to justify the cost to Wyoming ratepayers.
Adding carbon capture to the Wygen II and Neil Simpson II coal plants, according Black Hills’ ongoing analysis, would increase rates for its customers in Wyoming by about 15%, or a range of $22.75 to $25.34 per month for the average residential customer. Bills could rise in a range of $40.71 to $103.97 per month for commercial customers.
It would also reduce electrical generation output at the plants – both located outside Gillette – by more than 30%, exposing ratepayers to additional costs for replacement power.
“We’re fully supportive of (coal carbon capture),” Black Hills Energy Director of Regulatory and Finance Kyra Coyle told Wyoming public service commissioners during a hearing Monday. “We feel like we’re not quite there yet.”
Though the increased federal tax credits are not yet factored into rate estimates for installing carbon capture, it’s unclear how much the tax credits might lower the burden on customers, according to Black Hills.
One major risk lies in the federal 45Q tax credit program, Coyle said. The Inflation Reduction Act extends the timeline to tap the tax credit program and increases the value of the credit by about 70%. The federal government, historically, has clawed back about half the 45Q tax credits it doles out, Coyle estimated.
About 70% of electricity consumed in the state comes from coal-fired power plants, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gov. Mark Gordon and state lawmakers want to lower utility CO2 emissions without cutting back on coal-fired power. Doing so might help delay or prevent coal plant closures in the state by better aligning them with carbon standards in other states.
Most states have enacted some type of renewable portfolio standard (RPS) requiring utilities to provide a certain percentage of their power from renewable sources, such as wind and solar.
Different tack
Wyoming chose a different renewable approach.
House Bill 200 – Reliable and dispatchable low-carbon energy standards, passed in 2020, does not prescribe a specific CO2 emissions-free percentage or specific timeline. The law directs the Wyoming Public Service Commission to come up with a percentage of non-CO2 emissions power for each individual coal power facility. Utilities with coal-fired power plants in the state must retrofit those facilities with carbon capture technology.
State officials envision that carbon capture might help coal-fired plants achieve 80% CO2 emissions-free power while maintaining power delivery reliability, and without drastically raising rates.
This past week, Black Hills Energy officials told the commission the percentage of CO2 emissions-free generation they can affordably and reliably achieve using carbon capture at the Wygen II and Neil Simpson II coal plants is zero.
“We continue to stay engaged and evaluate additional opportunities that are out there as they become more technologically viable,” Coyle told commissioners.
To get out of the carbon capture requirement, utilities must prove it is technologically unfeasible or too costly to add the technology to their coal-burning power plants. The PSC is developing rules to comply with HB-200.
Other companies
Rocky Mountain Power is also presenting its initial cost and technical feasibility analysis to the commission.
Both companies have until March to finalize their findings. Wyoming’s HB-200 applies only to Wyoming-consumed electricity.
Dyno Nobel, which operates an explosives manufacturing plant outside Cheyenne, is one of Black Hills’ largest commercial electricity customers. The company wants the state to either cap ratepayer increases at the lowest possible level or grant exemptions to utilities that determine adding coal carbon capture is too costly.
“We are concerned that some of the price tags that have been thrown around are jaw dropping and would have a significant impact on ratepayers,” Dyno Nobel legal counsel Rick Thompson told commissioners. The coal carbon capture mandate “seems somewhat counterproductive,” Thompson added. “It’s so prohibitively expensive that companies can no longer afford to purchase power.”
Both Dyno Nobel and HF Sinclair Corp., which operates a renewable diesel refinery in Cheyenne, intervened in the Black Hills case.
Black Hills’ initial estimate of a 15% rate increase could easily double, or even shrink, Deputy Administrator for the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate Anthony Ornelas told commissioners. This will depend on the success of various federal programs, he said, regarding {span}carbon capture, utilization and storage:{/span}
“We are not yet where we need to be in order for the commission, or other interested parties, to really ascertain whether or not a potential CCUS technology solution is currently feasible and economic and in the best interest of Wyoming ratepayers.”
