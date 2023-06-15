University of Wyoming campus

The University of Wyoming will not significant cuts made to departments, and funding for both ongoing and one-time appropriations approved in May remained unaltered when the UW trustees approved a budget of roughly $630 million for fiscal year 2024.

 David Watson/Laramie Boomerang

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a budget of roughly $630 million for fiscal year 2024 during Wednesday’s meeting.

The budget was approved with a specific transfer of $2,027,933 from the special project reserve account for two specific requests: $1,230,000 to the College of Education for the continuation of the Trustees’ Education Initiative and $797,933 to the Institutional Marketing Department.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

