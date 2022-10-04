Kelsey Kyne is joining University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel’s leadership team later this month.
Kyne, who will become a special assistant to the president, is a former leader at various universities in the U.S. South.
Seidel created Kyne’s position to replace the UW chief of staff position, which was used by previous presidents, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin told the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“I’ve been fortunate to be able to work in many areas in colleges and universities,” Kyne said in an interview. “(I) saw the confluence coming together in this role … that was extremely attractive to me. I felt from the moment I read the job description that I have the skillset to help the university.”
In her new position at UW, Kyne will focus on supporting Seidel in working toward his plans to modernize the university and to make the school more digital, entrepreneurial, inclusive and interdisciplinary.
Kyne will not propose changes immediately, and will take time to listen to stakeholders to understand what challenges they are facing and how she can help, she said. “I recognize that I’m a bit of an outsider at this point, and one of the best things I can do for my and the university’s long-term success is to spend time learning and listening."