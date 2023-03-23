LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming will receive $120 million to complete long-planned construction projects, and many UW employees will receive pay raises, as a result of action by the Wyoming Legislature.
As part of the supplemental budget approved during the 2023 general session, several initiatives at the heart of UW’s land-grant mission also will receive additional one-time and ongoing funding.
“We deeply appreciate the remarkable show of support from the governor and legislators for Wyoming’s university, in line with our emphasis on people and programs,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a news release.
The supplemental budget includes an annual increase of $12.27 million for staff and faculty raises, on top of $8 million approved during the 2022 budget session.
Legislators and Gov. Mark Gordon also supported a number of UW’s funding priorities for ongoing initiatives, including annual increases of $5.5 million for Tier-1 Engineering Initiative programming and $3.6 million for Science Initiative programming.
One-time appropriations include $5 million for UW’s Advanced Research Computing Center; $2.5 million in endowment matching funds for chairs, professorships and programs in the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources; and $1.5 million in endowment matching funds for the School of Energy Resources.
An additional $12 million will allow for completion of unfinished space in the university’s new Science Initiative Building.
Other legislative appropriations approved during the 2023 session include:
$5 million for major maintenance projects.
An inflation adjustment of up to $2.7 million for utilities.
One-time funding of $2 million to convert LiDAR data collected by the U.S. Geological Survey’s 3D elevation program and then host that data.
A $1.6 million annual, ongoing increase for UW’s Agriculture Research and Extension Centers due to inflation.
Up to $860,000 to help recruit and retain pathologists and other critical positions in UW’s Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory.
The supplemental budget also includes $7.5 million for the College of Health Sciences to plan, develop and sustain an accredited physician assistant training program.