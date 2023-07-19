The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees met in Lander for three days last week to address several big-picture items including budgetary issues, meeting with the state legislature and discussing tribal affairs.
Yet, one issue stood out as the main item for the board: student enrollment and retention rates.
In an email from Provost and Executive Vice President Kevin Carman to the university on July 6, he shared that the concern about enrollment rates is especially prevalent as UW prepares for the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
“Since 2018, UW has seen an 11% decrease in total enrollment. The projection for first-year student enrollment for fall 2023 is down 15%,” he wrote.
During the first day of the meeting on July 12, UW President Ed Seidel stated that the numbers are especially concerning for out-of-state students.
“We’re slightly up for Wyoming residents, for students coming in. But we’re down significantly for out-of-state students, and that’s something we really have to dig in and understand,” he said.
The board discussed several reasons for UW’s decreased enrollment and retention rates, citing specifically the nationwide downturn of college enrollment since the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing national sentiment that higher education holds less value.
Chad Baldwin, associate vice president for marketing and communications, spoke to these reasons.
“When COVID hit and everybody went down, our hope was ‘OK, once we’re through the pandemic we can just rebound back to where we were’, and it’s not quite proving to be that simple,” he said.
“All higher education is concerned about [polling] showing some people just don’t hold us in this high regard as in the past, young people questioning whether it’s worth going to college. So that’s something that’s not unique to us, but it certainly affects us.”
The first day discussions also addressed past difficulty recruiting faculty and whether these struggles could apply specifically to out of state students who may not be used to or interested in the Wyoming weather or cowboy culture.
Carman stated there was “certainly an element there that is legitimate,” but noted that it is not uncommon nationwide for students to move away for college then return home after a year or so.
“No doubt it contributes, I don’t think that it explains the anomalous data that we’re seeing this year with the sudden change in the number of students that are not returning for non-resident students,” Carman said. “It’s many factors involved.”
Baldwin noted that Wyoming’s population is not booming as other neighboring states are, such as Utah or Idaho, which could be a factor in out-of-state students opting for other mountain west schools over Wyoming. He also added that recent publicity for the university could be negatively affecting the opinions of potential out-of-state students.
“There’s cultural controversies that are happening that got a lot of publicity that certainly aren’t helping us,” he said.
During the meeting, Treasurer Michelle Sullivan spoke to improving in-state enrollment numbers, saying there is a potential opportunity to reach out to Wyoming high schools to help prepare graduates to be college students. She also spoke to the importance of creating opportunities in the state for young people to pursue.
“I don’t know that we do a great job of preparing young people to be ready for college or to see themselves as college material, and I think that’s a piece of the culture in the state that we need to think about and tie to that,” she said.
“I think the sort of larger philosophical conversation about how we’re creating opportunities in communities for young people who receive their degrees to be able to have rich and creative lives in places is a big piece of this, as well.”
While the numbers are cause for concern, Baldwin pointed out that there are glimmers of hope. He shared that the fall of 2022 saw UW’s second highest rated class of in-state recruiting, and that the 2018 and 2019 first-year student recruiting classes were the largest in UW history. Additionally, UW will implement a Strategic Enrollment Plan (SEP) this fall with several goals, including enhancing student success, pursuing institutional excellence and providing a supportive community.
“The objective of the SEP will be to identify and evaluate new strategies (curricular and co-curricular) to increase enrollment by attracting new students and retaining them once they join the UW family,” Carmen wrote in the July 6 email.
“As we go forward, it’s important that the campus community knows the challenges we face, while also recognizing the opportunities before us. If we come together as a campus community — faculty, staff, and administration — I am confident that we will set UW on a path for prosperity.”