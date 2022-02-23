The Pilot Hill Project has the potential to generate more than $5 million a year in economic activity and support 150 jobs, according to a study conducted by economists at the University of Wyoming.
Pilot Hill Inc. commissioned the economic analysis from the UW Center for Business and Economic Analysis, which is part of the university’s College of Business.
According to the study, the Pilot Hill Recreation and Wildlife Habitat Management Area could contribute $1.2 million annually in added value to the local economy during a five-year construction period, which is now underway, plus $132,000 a year through ongoing operations.
Additionally, economists estimate the parcel has the potential to attract 45,000 nonlocal visits to Albany County each year, which would generate $5.8 million in added economic value and support 150 jobs. Visitors would also pay about $1 million a year in sales, lodging and property taxes while here.
The Pilot Hill parcel encompasses about 7,000 acres just east of Laramie that connect the city limits with 65,000 acres of national forest land to the east. The parcel also sits atop the Casper Aquifer, which serves as a primary source of drinking water for city and county residents. The undeveloped habitat is home to elk, mule deer, pronghorn, moose and other wildlife.
The parcel became public through a land exchange completed by the state last year. The University of Wyoming owns 1,233 acres, the Bureau of Land Management owns 480 acres, and the rest is Wyoming State Trust Land being leased to Albany County.
Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc., said Albany County residents and the Albany County Board of Commissioners have supported the project for its multiple benefits to the community, but quantifying its economic impact was important.
“We wanted to be able to really speak with clear conviction and understanding as to how this was going to make an impact for southeast Wyoming, and that’s why we did the study,” she said.
The study can demonstrate to lawmakers and donors the potential of money directed toward continuing to build trails and other infrastructure.
“Especially in counties like Albany County, where our income is so low and our poverty rate is so high, we feel like it’s important that we can honestly say to them, ‘We know this is going to make a big impact, and we need your help to build it out,’” she said.
Pilot Hill Inc. has completed about 7 miles of a planned 40-mile trail system on the northern part of the property, which serves as a recreation area. The Pilot Hill board also is planning a primary entrance to the parcel that would feature amenities such as parking, water, restrooms, a picnic area and some sort of shelter.
“We know that we run the risk of loving the property to death if we don’t manage it well and have places for people to come and park and gather, and trail systems that are well-developed,” Brown Mathews said. “We hope this economic study can help us raise the money that it’s going to take to continue to build Pilot Hill.”
Economists relied on hypothetical visitor scenarios based on current visitation and comparisons with regional trail systems to estimate the potential for 45,000 nonlocal visitors a year. Visitor expenses would include lodging, restaurants, groceries and recreation.
The study observes that investment, development and marketing efforts are necessary for the parcel to meet its economic potential.
Economists noted that benefits such as health and wellness and attracting and retaining a skilled workforce also are in play but harder to quantify.
Brown Mathews said everyone who has supported the project the last few years should be pleased with the report.
“To the thousands of people in the community that have donated, this will come back to us as a community in myriad ways,” she said.