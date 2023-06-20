Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a budget of roughly $630 million for fiscal year 2024 during last Wednesday’s meeting.
The budget was approved with a specific transfer of $2,027,933 from the special project reserve account for two specific requests: $1,230,000 to the College of Education for the continuation of the Trustees Education Initiative and $797,933 to the Institutional Marketing Department.
No significant cuts were made to departments, and funding for both ongoing and one-time appropriations approved in May remained unaltered.
Faculty and staff at UW can expect to receive raises at the beginning of the new fiscal year, thanks to an appropriation of $12.27 million annually from the Wyoming Legislature, which was approved by Gov. Mark Gordon.
As a result, this will be the second consecutive year of salary enhancements and the second year of a UW salary plan that was initiated last year.
“We are deeply appreciative of the support from the governor and lawmakers to help us address our most pressing compensation issues,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a prepared statement. “These raises, which prioritize our lower-paid employees, have made it possible for us to essentially implement a minimum wage of $15 per hour for all full-time positions at the university without exacerbating compression issues.”
Staff earning up to $149,999 annually will receive a $1,900 annual base salary increase, while those making more than $149,999 will receive a $1,400 increase.
Along with the raise in wages, funding for ongoing initiatives includes annual increases of $5.5 million for Tier-1 Engineering Initiative programming and $3.6 million for Science Initiative programming. These will be ongoing annual investments that extend beyond the 2024 fiscal year.
Funding for one-time appropriations was provided, as well. These include $5 million for UW’s Advanced Research Computing Center and $2.5 million in endowment matching funds for chairs, professorships and programs in the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources.
Budget changes will go into effect with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
This story was published on June 15, 2023.
