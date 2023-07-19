CHEYENNE — A vulnerable adult council could be on the horizon for Wyoming as lawmakers spend some time during the interim session considering better ways to support the population.
House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, walked the Wyoming Legislature’s Mental Health and Vulnerable Task Force through the bill that would create the council on Tuesday with the help of Legislative Service Office staff attorney Anna Johnson. The task force cannot sponsor the bill, but it can be referred to a standing committee, such as the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services or Appropriations committees.
“We believe that if we bring a bill, even if it’s just to create a short-term council, that shows the gravitas of the issue to the public and to the Legislature,” Sommers said. “And then, hopefully, it will be picked up by a committee bill and gain more and more momentum.
“We’ve been here before with vulnerable adults in 2017. We want to try to continue this forward to do some good things.”
The draft bill Sommers introduced was one of five on the agenda for the task force Tuesday. Others included reporting requirements for law enforcement to the Wyoming Department of Family Services if they were to become aware of a vulnerable adult in need of protective services, or extending the order for emergency protective services from 72 hours to 14 days.
“If the court finds that the vulnerable adult has been or is being abused, neglected, exploited, intimidated, or abandoned, or is committing self neglect, that an emergency exists and that the vulnerable adult lacks the capacity to consent to the provision of services, the court may order the department to provide protective services on an emergency basis,” according to a House bill draft sponsored by task force co-chair Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander. “The court shall order only those services necessary to remove the conditions creating the emergency and shall specifically designate the authorized services.”
When it came to the council, the current provisions in the draft bill would have the council consist of the director or designee of the Wyoming Department of Family Services, Wyoming Department of Health, Office of the Guardian Ad Litem, one member of the judicial branch and both chairmen of the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee. They would make recommendations on whether to consolidate all state resources for vulnerable adults under one agency or continue with a joint effort between more than one.
If they recommend consolidating state resources, then the legislative recommendations that would follow would include how to bring employees and resources under one agency, how to increase awareness of services and support for vulnerable adults, ways to increase guardianship services and determining how services are paid for. But considerations if they were to keep services separated would be just as extensive.
Members would have to make their determinations and recommendations to the Labor Committee before Sept. 1, 2024, and the council has a termination date of the summer of 2026.
Finding places in Wyoming statute to build up support and provide clear direction is among the efforts the task force is determined to work through in the interim, as well as learning from stakeholders such as the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation or state agencies such as the Wyoming Department of Health about the issue.
DFS Director Korin Schmidt spoke of re-evaluating the goal of ensuring every vulnerable adult in need of protective services has access and whether the state was meeting it. She said the state is rapidly aging, according to census reports, and the reality is between 2020 and 2030, the population of residents 65 and older will increase by 30,000.
“That’s a lot,” she said. “And approximately one in 10 Americans aged 60-plus have experienced some form of elder abuse. Social isolation and mental impairment are two factors that make an older adult vulnerable to all of these.”
Although there are vulnerable adults who are not aging seniors, she provided examples of the department’s interaction with those that are aging and a growing population of people that maybe have not yet been exploited financially or abused or neglected, but are becoming more and more at risk because of impairments that are either temporary through medical conditions, or could be just because of decreased capacity.
Ninety percent of their role is prevention and assessment, which are voluntary, but there are instances where case management is connected to law enforcement.
Schmidt and others welcomed a deeper dive into the issue with a council.
Task force members spent Tuesday morning listening to other services and policy recommendations, but at the end, lawmakers unanimously approved sending the council bill to a standing committee.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.