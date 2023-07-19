Speaker of the House Rep. Albert Sommers

CHEYENNE — A vulnerable adult council could be on the horizon for Wyoming as lawmakers spend some time during the interim session considering better ways to support the population.

House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, walked the Wyoming Legislature’s Mental Health and Vulnerable Task Force through the bill that would create the council on Tuesday with the help of Legislative Service Office staff attorney Anna Johnson. The task force cannot sponsor the bill, but it can be referred to a standing committee, such as the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services or Appropriations committees.

