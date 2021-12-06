ROCK SPRINGS – The Rocket Miner Newspaper and Western Wyoming Community College have started collaborating to create new scholarships that will be available to students living in our service area of Sweetwater, Sublette, Lincoln, Uinta and Carbon counties.
Three scholarships will be available for the spring of 2022 semester and each of them will be worth one-third of a student’s full-time tuition.
Preference may be given to non-traditional students, students enrolled full-time, and students with greater unmet financial needs. Scholarship applications opened on Dec. 1.
To be considered for this scholarship, the applicant will need to meet the following eligibility requirements:
-A FAFSA will need to be completed for the 2021-2022 academic year.
-Maintain a High School or College GPA of 2.5 or higher.
-Live in the Rocket Miner service area (Sweetwater, Sublette, Lincoln, Uinta, and Carbon counties).
-Continuous enrollment
-Be an active member of our local community.
-Answer all essay questions on the application.
These questions will be:
Introduce yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?
Why should you be selected for this scholarship?
Think about a negative experience you have had. What happened, and how did you bring about a positive change?
How are you involved with the community?
For what purpose are you continuing your education?
The students awarded will:
-Be published in the Rocket Miner.
-Participate in a Congratulatory meet and greet.
To apply, applicants need to sign in with their westernwyoming.edu email address and password (that is assigned to them after applying for admission) to complete the general scholarship application. After the general application has been submitted, this opportunity will be recommended to them or they can find it in the listing of all of the available opportunities/scholarships. For any questions or concerns please contact Mustang Central at 307-382-1677.
According to Financial Aid Process Assistant Katie Beckermann, full-time tuition is calculated at 12 credits per semester.
The award is in the amount of $600.
The deadline for the scholarship application is Jan. 21, 2022, 5 p.m.