Image one

Western Wyoming Community College (Western), in partnership with the University of Wyoming (UW), is hosting a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) camp Aug. 7-9.

 Rawlins Times Photo

ROCK SRPINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western), in partnership with the University of Wyoming (UW), is hosting a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) camp Aug. 7-9.

This camp is for children aged 10-14 years old. The camp will take place at Western in room 1211 with a few excursions.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus