Image one

Trevor Lansberry is demonstrating to DeAndre Teodoro how to safely assist someone from a ledge. Serenity Bowers is playing the role of the distressed/drowning swimmer in the lesson.

 Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- On Thursday, June 23, 2023, Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Aquatic Center participated in The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL).

The global event, meant to teach the importance of water awareness, was hosted by hundreds of sites across the country, including Western’s campus, which contributed with 192 participants.

