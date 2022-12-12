ROCK SPRINGS — The newly elected and/or re-elected members of the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees took the oath of office during the board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The following elected trustees were sworn in:
- Kenneth Lorimer (re-elected)
- Dr. Veronica Donaldson (re-elected)
- Neil Kourbelas (newly elected)
- Stephen P. Allen (newly elected)
- Jenissa Meredith (newly elected)
During the 2022 General Election held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, incumbent trustee Lorimer beat candidate Kasey Damori with 4,693 votes, compared to the 4,537 votes Damori received.
Kourbelas won with 5,005 votes, compared to the votes his opponent Michael D. Christensen received which was 4,599 votes.
Allen received 4,520 votes.
Meredith was voted in with 3,410 votes, with candidate Teresa Shafe coming in second with 2,980 votes.
Meredith said that she is looking forward to getting to serve on the board of trustees.
“I am honored to have been elected to serve on the board of trustees for Western Wyoming Community College. This institution played a key role in the direction that my life went after my first two years of college,” she said. “I’m really pleased to be able to give back, serve and be a helping hand in any way that I can.”
For Kourbelas, Western is already a pretty familiar place to him.
“All of my life, I’ve been awarded a world-class education; all the way from secondary school to college and then to graduate school. I am just really excited to be involved in the process,” he said. “I was a teacher here at Western. Now, as a board member, I get to contribute to try to keep that kind of world-class education going and available.”
When asked for a comment, trustee Allen declined.
During the meeting, the board also voted to keep Donaldson as board president; trustee James Jessen as vice president; trustee Regina Clark as secretary; trustee Lorimar as treasurer.
Additionally, the board voted on the selection of the official newspaper and chose the Rocket Miner again.
Board policy 7310A requires that an official newspaper for the district be selected during the organizational meeting of the board.
The administration recommended that the board continue using the Rocket Miner as the official newspaper for the district as it has the highest circulation numbers and is printed twice per week.
