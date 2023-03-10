ROCK SPRINGS – On Thursday, March 9, Rock Springs Mayor Gordon “Max” Mickelson delivered his first State of the City address at Western Wyoming Community College. About 300 constituents gathered in Western Atrium as part of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon.
Mickelson began to explain how the community has adapted to numerous changes in the past century, enjoying successes, learning from mistakes and moving forward.
“We can't look to the future without understanding our past,” Mickelson pointed out. “Over the last 135 years, our city has grown, floundered, exploded and shrunk. We have come together to support each other and we've been at each other's throats, but what we have never been is weak.”
He added, “We have grown together and contributed disproportionately to the success of our great state of Wyoming, founded to extract coal and feed the Union Pacific Railroad, in its mandate, to unite our nation. We have always been a community of doers, unafraid to put in the work needed to succeed.
“Those opportunities that caused our city to grow despite the challenging environment brought people from every corner of the earth together to greet our home with 56 nationalities.”
One of the challenges Mickelson mentioned is the war on mineral and energy production industries, describing it as “an existential threat that will test our ability as a community to innovate,” but “our resilency is an asset whose importance cannot be overstated.”
“We are rightfully proud of who we are and rest easy in the knowledge that adversity and challenges are all had to us and are just a different way of saying the opposite,” he said.
Mickelson told attendees that not only our community continues to be “tested by these monumental changes,” but Rock Springs government, as well.
“The test of effective city government is not simply inner city survival. It rests in strengthening our city in improving people's lives,” he expressed.
Mickelson said that the bust and boom crisis or ease or the latest challenge shouldn’t define who we are as a community.
“We must embrace the circumstances as they are, adapt and find the opportunities.”
Mickelson commended city staff and council for their efforts, regarding Rock Springs’s strong current revenue.
“Sales and use taxes are up and we are ahead of our budget projection.”
In regards to local infrastructure, Mickelson said that the city is working with a grant consultant to secure funds to improve the city’s gateways and city streets.
Mickelson expressed the importance in collaborating with the state legislature to advocate for Rock Springs and Sweetwater County, as well as their county partners and community partners “to build a collaborative system where we can maximize the efficient use of tax dollars, to deliver high quality services in the most cost effective manner, including a hard look at our scope of service.”
Mickelson said, “We are facing an aging infrastructure. Over the years with our revenue fluctuations, past mayors and councils have rightly opted to prioritize employees over maintenance when those funds were tight. We are reaching a place where that deferment is no longer feasible."
According to Mickelson, the increased sales tax rates piggybacked on increased costs, not only for government, but for local businesses and residents.
He reminded constituents that the increased revenues Rock Springs has been receiving are not revenues citizens can count on to continue.
“We must create a plan to address those long-term costs while taking care of our employees and providing exemplary service to our citizens.”
Mickelson pointed out that these issues are “extremely complex and will require all of us to work together towards common goals.”
He said that there will be people who won't agree with those goals and there will be people who will not take the time to learn about why those goals were selected.
“Timidity in the face of challenge will always lead to failure.”
Mickelson expressed the importance of needing every leader in the city, the county and the state to be a partner in facing these challenges.
“I know we can come together to make the hard choices that will strengthen our city and our community,” he stated. “We must not allow the complexity of our economic environment to dishearten us or turn us away from the innovation that we are so very capable of achieving.”
For his first year in office as mayor, Mickelson said that he has two goals, which includes collaborating with the state of Wyoming, Sweetwater County, the city of Green River, and the 17 additional towns and communities that make up Sweetwater County.
Agency partners include Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism board and many others.
Community partners would include Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Western Wyoming Community College, Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County and Aspen Medical Center.
Mickelson informed constituents that the council is committed to growth and serving the residents of Rock Springs.
“They’re passionate about our city and their service to you.”
Mickelson emphasized that “we are our best selves and our best version of the community when we support each other, help each other grow and move towards a common goal.”
He asked the attendees to take five seconds to think about how the community has supported them.
Finally, he asked them to take five seconds to think about what the community means to them.
“This community has provided me with a business, with a family and with friends,” he shared. “I am deeply committed to ensuring that this remarkable place, we call home, continues to grow.”
Rock Springs resident Rose Mosbey was “very optimistic” after Mickelson’s speech.
“I was happy to hear that the money situation is better than it has been and that he wants to collaborate with agencies and all the other governments,” said Mosbey. “That's a huge goal, but it has to start somewhere. When more people are working together, they will bring more solutions.”
Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker was in attendance. He was pleased with Mickelson’s words.
“ I’m just excited to work with the mayor and council to move Sweetwater County and city of Rock Springs forward however they see it through,” Brubaker said.
Robb Slaughter, Sweetwater County commissioner, had plans to speak to Mickelson about several issues after the luncheon.
“I was very pleased to have the opportunity to come over and listen to the state of the city,” said Slaughter. “ I think Mayor Mickelson gave a very good report. I loved the fact that he was to the point. He hit all the points that we, as Sweetwater County residents, wanted to hear.”
As a former county treasurer, Slaughter said that it was nice to hear that Rock Springs sales tax revenue is up.
Slaughter said, “With the county now entering our budget cycle, it was good to hear from him. The most important thing I took from him today is his desire to work with collaborative status – all of the entities.”
Slaughter pointed out that it is “easy to talk about it and hard to accomplish.”
“There will be some hard discussions getting to that point, but I think we’ve set up the groundwork to move forward with that,” he said. “I think we will see trememdous results from that.”
Lori Lucero, executive director for Sweetwater County Children Developmental Center, felt the vibe of “the community coming together and being supportive of one another” during Thursday’s gathering. She thought the mayor’s speech was “inspiring,” especially in regards to how strong the community is when citizens support each other.
“We’re not in competition with one another,” she said. “The community has been great in supporting the Children Developmental Center. We rely on donations so much to fund the CDC and it helps when the community gets together to help support us.”