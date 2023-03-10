ROCK SPRINGS – On Thursday, March 9, Rock Springs Mayor Gordon “Max” Mickelson delivered his first State of the City address at Western Wyoming Community College. About 300 constituents gathered in Western Atrium as part of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon.

Mickelson began to explain how the community has adapted to numerous changes in the past century, enjoying successes, learning from mistakes and moving forward.

