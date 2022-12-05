The Praise Team

The Woman's Club of Rock Springs was able to organize an in-person Holiday House for the first time in three years. Local vocalists, The Praise Team, spread Christmas joy through music at the Holiday House in Rock Springs on Friday, Dec. 2. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS - The 31st annual Holiday House, sponsored by the Woman's Club of Rock Springs, took place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

This year's Holiday House was at the home of Stephanie and Dan Madsen, 3701 Clydesdale, in Rock Springs.

