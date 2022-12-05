ROCK SPRINGS - The 31st annual Holiday House, sponsored by the Woman's Club of Rock Springs, took place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
This year's Holiday House was at the home of Stephanie and Dan Madsen, 3701 Clydesdale, in Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS - The 31st annual Holiday House, sponsored by the Woman's Club of Rock Springs, took place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
This year's Holiday House was at the home of Stephanie and Dan Madsen, 3701 Clydesdale, in Rock Springs.
The woman's club set up raffles, baked goods and crafts in the home for visitors to choose from. The baked items included various breads, holiday cookies, candy, pies and more. There was a section of handmade jewelry and artistic décor. A large Christmas village was donated and up for grabs through a silent auction.
There were 22 raffle baskets by various donors including T's Barking Boutique, Pampered Chef, John Deere, 307 Hair and Company, Home Depot, The Yarn and Tale, Mack and Co Boutique, Ace Hardware, Harbor Freight, Les Schwab, Elements Integrative Wellness Center, Coal Train Coffee Depot Rebel and Roots Boutique and several more.
Local vocalists, The Praise Team, sang spiritual hymns and familiar Christmas songs.
“I’ve never had carolers in my home,” said Stephanie. “It’s the perfect excuse to have a few friends over. They sound amazing.
“It truly is a magical time of the year.”
Rock Springs resident Jan Leavitt was enjoying her time with friends she hadn’t seen in a while.
“I hope everyone remembers to be kind, loving and just open their hearts to everyone all year long, not just during the holidays,” said Leavitt. “This is a really special place to be tonight. Stephanie and her husband are wonderful hosts.”
Kimberly Kellum, vice-president of the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs was “pleased to see so many visitors on the first evening.”
“We appreciate the community for coming out from the cold to support us,” Kellum expressed. “Because of their generosity, we’ll be able to help others.”
Susan Arguello, treasurer for Woman's Club, was excited to see people she “hadn’t seen in a long time.”
“Seeing the ones we’ve lost touch with throughout Covid warms my heart,” said Arguello. “It’s all about reconnecting with the ones you miss.”
Rock Springs resident Leslie Jo Gatti represents the arts and culture state committee board.
“It’s wonderful,” Gatti shared. “The people are so delighted it’s back. We went three years without it because of the pandemic. It’s more fun to do this in-person.”
The Woman's Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) — Wyoming.
The proceeds from the sales go to help many causes. The Woman's Club of Rock Springs GFWC has raised money and supported the communities of Rock Springs and Green River for 100 years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.