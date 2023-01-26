Skylee Gomez

Western Wyoming Community College student Skylee Gomez is one of the recipients of a $250 book grant from the Women's Club of Sweetwater County for the spring semester.

 Photo Courtesy of Women's Club of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS -- The general meeting for the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) of Sweetwater County, formerly known as the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC, was held on Jan. 17, at White Mountain Library. The potluck was organized by Jacki Allison.

Edna Larsen was the acting president.

