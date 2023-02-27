womentum logo

The Jackson Hole-based nonprofit, Womentum, is offering free livestream access to its inaugural "March Onward: A Celebration of Women" event, scheduled for Tuesday, March 7.

JACKSON -- Join Womentum at “March Onward: A Celebration of Women,” an event celebrating Wyoming women who discovered their purpose in Wyoming, but took their passions to national and international stages. Situated a day before International Women's Day and during Women's History Month, “March Onward” features a fun and fast-paced live streamed conversation sure to leave attendees inspired by the work of these amazing women.

Hear Crista Valentino, Kate Schelbe, and Nona Yehia share their experiences as changemakers and leaders in Wyoming and around the world, and be inspired to make your own mark on the world. Each presenter will speak and then participate in a panel discussion and Q&A, facilitated by Ingrid Daffner Krasnow, focused on what it takes to pursue a passion and how personal experiences drive purpose.

