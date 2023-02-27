JACKSON -- Join Womentum at “March Onward: A Celebration of Women,” an event celebrating Wyoming women who discovered their purpose in Wyoming, but took their passions to national and international stages. Situated a day before International Women's Day and during Women's History Month, “March Onward” features a fun and fast-paced live streamed conversation sure to leave attendees inspired by the work of these amazing women.
Hear Crista Valentino, Kate Schelbe, and Nona Yehia share their experiences as changemakers and leaders in Wyoming and around the world, and be inspired to make your own mark on the world. Each presenter will speak and then participate in a panel discussion and Q&A, facilitated by Ingrid Daffner Krasnow, focused on what it takes to pursue a passion and how personal experiences drive purpose.
Crista Valentino discovered the power of community building when, at 26, she founded CoalitionWILD, a youth-led environmental organization that has worked in over 125 countries to equip and mentor thousands of young people to develop conservation solutions in their communities.
Kate Schelbe serves as Executive Director of Girls Education International, a nonprofit that increases girls’ access to education in remote regions of the world. She is also the Backbone Leader of the Teton Behavioral Health Alliance, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole.
Nona Yehia, an accomplished architect by training, built Vertical Harvest – from the ground up – as North America’s first vertical hydroponic greenhouse. She also pioneered the company to provide inclusive, customized employment for people with physical and/or intellectual disabilities alongside co-founder Caroline Croft-Estay.
Ingrid Daffner Krasnow (facilitator) is a communications strategist who leads communications trainings and change management initiatives for non-profit executives nationwide. With a background in media advocacy, Ingrid starts every conversation with the question, “What problem are we trying to solve?” and during the program will be eliciting our speakers to share some of their most salient learnings.
"March Onward: A Celebration of Women" will be livestreamed starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 from the Center of the Arts in Jackson. Livestream access is free and will be available here during the event.
For those who would like to join the conversation in person, doors and the lobby bar at the Center for the Arts will open at 5:30 p.m. with time for socializing and exploring information tables of women-led and woman-centered businesses and organizations. The 75-minute keynote program in the theater will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are invited to stay after the program up until 9 p.m. Cocktails will be available for purchase throughout the evening starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 (which includes a $3 ticketing fee), and are on sale now through the Center for the Arts Box Office.
Womentum is a Jackson Hole-based nonprofit committed to empowering and connecting women as leaders within their communities. We proudly offer Womentoring, our signature 9-month mentoring program, an annual Women in Leadership Summit and various community events and educational programs. Learn more at WomentumWY.org. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook, and join our LinkedIn group.