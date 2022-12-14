WYDOT snowplow on I-80

Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow drivers stay busy working to keep Wyoming’s roads safe during the winter. WYDOT photo

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation continues to struggle to recruit and retain employees, a problem reported by many other state agencies in recent budgetary hearings.

Lawmakers were made aware of the issue Monday at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee meeting dedicated to agency budget requests. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner was joined by the department’s budget manager and chief financial officer to present the agency’s anticipated revenue and appropriations for fiscal year 2023, and they started with workforce concerns.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus