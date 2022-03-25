CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will get nearly $24 million within the next five years to build infrastructure for electric vehicles, especially EV charging stations, the agency has announced.
Funding for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, program comes from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Also known as the bipartisan infrastructure law. It was signed by President Joe Biden in November.
WYDOT was allocated $3.9 million this year for EV infrastructure and expects $5 million each year for the next four years, totaling $23.96 million, the agency said in a Tuesday news release.
No state funds will be spent on building, maintaining or operating charging stations through the NEVI program, WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said. The state transportation department will simply be the facilitator of the federal funds, which will then be matched by companies or municipalities that bid on the projects.
The funding may be split 70/30 or 80/20, with the federal funding covering the larger share.
Wyoming only has about 460 EVs, Reiner said in a Thursday interview. But being ready for electric vehicles here has less to do with the number of EVs locally, and more to do with those that may be passing through in coming years.
“It’s (important) because there’s other areas in the nation where people are buying electrical vehicles a lot, and they’re (going) to come to Wyoming to go on vacation, to be tourists,” Reiner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “And that’s important to us as a state that we can support tourists.”
Federal guidance for the funding says it must first be spent electrifying areas near the interstates, which have been designated as “alternative fuel corridors.” These corridors – along I-80, I-25 and I-90 – are basically required to have a station every 50 miles within one mile of an exit, equipped with at least four chargers, Reiner said.
Once the designated corridors are built out, the rest of the funding can be spent to build charging stations and other EV infrastructure along routes to places like Yellowstone National Park or Devils Tower National Monument.
In addition to NEVI funding, the bipartisan infrastructure law set out $2.5 billion in discretionary grants that are available to eligible applicants, including state and local governments, WYDOT said in the release. The state also has Volkswagen diesel emissions cheating settlement funds that will be used to provide additional funding for EV infrastructure development in areas that are not near interstates.
Because there are multiple funding sources, Reiner said it’s important for WYDOT to understand what the goals of different communities are, so the agency can help them access “the right pot of money.”
The state has developed what it’s calling a “Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy” in preparation to distribute NEVI funding and incentives. WYDOT “will circulate the strategy over the next month to allow the public and interested parties to provide comments and feedback,” a news release said.
Public meetings
Nine public meetings across the state will also be held in the first half of April. The meetings are meant to gather public input, as well as feedback from potential bidders and other interested parties, WYDOT said.
Each meeting is expected to have a virtual component so people across the state can attend any meeting, view the proposed plan and make comments.
Reiner said WYDOT must submit its final plan for NEVI funding to the Federal Highway Administration by August. The federal agency has promised to approve or deny plans by sometime in September, Reiner said. No NEVI funding can be spent prior to approval of the plan.
Requests for bid proposals will likely come in late fall of this year, Reiner said.
“We really just tell people: this is a marathon, not a sprint,” the WYDOT director said. “We’re in a good position. We’re planning, and we’re seeking lots of public input, and I think we’re gonna have a good plan.”
The schedule for public meetings is as follows:
Cheyenne: 1-3 p.m. April 4 at the WYDOT Auditorium, 5300 Bishop Blvd.
Casper: 9-11 a.m. April 5 at the WY Oil and Gas Commission Hearing Room, 2211 King Blvd.
Cody: 5-7 p.m. April 5, Park County Public Library Grizzly Hall, 1500 Heart Mountain St.
Riverton: 1-3 p.m. April 6, Riverton City Council Chambers, 816 N. Federal Blvd.
Jackson: 9-11 a.m. April 7, Ordway Auditorium, Teton County Library, 125 Virginian Lane
Rock Springs: 5-7 p.m. April 7, WYDOT District Office, 3200 Elk St.
Rawlins: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8, Rawlins Family Recreation Center, 1616 Harshman St.
Gillette: 2-4 p.m. April 11, Campbell County Library, 2101 S. 4-J Road
Sheridan: 10 a.m.-noon April 12, Sheridan County Fulmer Library, 335 W Alger St.
Those interested in making a public comment can also email dot-publicaffairs@wyo.gov.
For more information about the NEVI program, visit WYDOT’s website, https://www.dot.state.wy.us.