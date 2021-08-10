DENVER – A trio of Wyoming-based outdoor companies will be seeking to shine at the largest global business-to-business trade event serving the outdoor industry this week.
Outdoor Retailer’s summer market tends to attract at least a handful of Wyoming businesses, especially as Jackson’s outdoors scene has spawned more startups looking to serve their own lifestyle. However, the twice-annual tradeshow hasn’t convened in-person since January 2020 due to COVID concerns.
“After more than a year apart, we’re looking forward to reconnecting with the outdoor community in Denver,” said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director. “The show remains the biggest opportunity for our industry to come together to build relationships, find new brands and products for stores, and share ideas.”
This year, the show runs Aug. 10-12 in Denver.
More than 140 new exhibitors will be at the show out of a total of nearly 400. The event also draws more than 25,000 attendees some years, though no figures were made available by the show for the current year.
Three exhibitors will be coming from the Cowboy State to participate. All three businesses attending Outdoor Retailer hail from Jackson Hole, where technology and connectedness has allowed more outdoor companies to thrive in recent years.
Noso, a company specializing in fabric patches for outdoor gear, has been going to Outdoor Retailer for the past five years.
“We keep going back because collaborations are important to us,” said founder Kelli Jones, adding that collaborations can happen with retailers, brands and even individuals at the show.
Most recently, Jones launched a partnership with Burton that converted their own fabric into patches so that patches would 100 percent match the gear they repair. In a Facebook post, she called it “next-level” patching.
“In the beginning, all of our partnerships came from OR,” Jones said, using the industry-wide shorthand for the show. “Now we have an opportunity to bring more people in, and further nurture our current partnerships.”
She said many of her 10-20 collaborative efforts like Burton stemmed from networking at the show, and she plans to use those former connections to leverage the next partnerships from this year’s show.
Also exhibiting at the show from Jackson are lightweight tent-maker Big Sky International and designer outdoor clothing seller Art for All. The former manufactures one- to two-man tents that typically weigh under three pounds. The latter, founded by Abby Paffrath, transfers Paffrath’s paintings and artwork to a variety of products to add artistic, hand-painted style to outdoorsy functionality.
Representatives from Big Sky and Art for All were unavailable for comment prior to press time.
Watch for more on Outdoor Retailer in the September print edition of Wyoming Business Report.