CHEYENNE – Wyoming is taking part in a $1.25 million multistate settlement over a previous Carnival Cruise Line data hack, state Attorney General Bridget Hill announced this past week.
Wyoming, along with 45 other attorneys general, got the settlement with the cruise ship operator following a 2019 data breach that involved the personal information of some 180,000 employees and customers nationwide. Wyoming will get $10,000. In this state, 166 residents were impacted by the incident, according to the state AG's office.
AG offices were told by the cruise company that it took about 10 months for Carnival to alert the public to the possible data theft, Hill's office said Wednesday. "The breach included names, addresses, passport numbers, driver’s license numbers, payment card information, health information, and a relatively small number of Social Security numbers."
This type of incident involved "personal information stored via email and other disorganized platforms. Businesses lack visibility into this data, making breach notification more challenging – and consumer risk rises with delays," Wyoming's AG office stated. "Under the settlement, Carnival has agreed to a series of provisions designed to strengthen its email security and breach response practices."
On Friday, a company spokesperson said that the 2019 and 2020 incidents involved "unauthorized access to a small number of employee email accounts. Data privacy and protection are extremely important to Carnival," and it cooperated fully with the investigations, the representative wrote in an email. "The company entered into the agreements solely to resolve these matters and admits no fault or wrongdoing."