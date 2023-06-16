Three Wyoming authors, three distinct voices.

On June 25, authors Dave Freudenthal, Bob Budd and Rod Miller will take to the stage at Laramie County Community College’s Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium for the Laramie County Library’s Summer Soiree: “This Is Wyoming.” This year, the annual event is structured to facilitate a conversation about Wyoming from three different perspectives.

