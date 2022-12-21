CHEYENNE – This year marks the first Shaping Wyoming's Future Awards, to be presented by the Wyoming Business Alliance to one student from each of Wyoming’s eight community colleges based on their personal story of determination and success while at their respective college.
The Wyoming Business Alliance is recognizing these students for the ways they have each transformed their lives through their experiences in the Wyoming community colleges system, and how their efforts while attending college and participating in their communities in a variety of ways are shaping the future of Wyoming.
The eight recipients are: Paige Guille, Laramie County Community College; Sarah Roberts, Northwest College; Olivia Wasinger, Gillette College; Eric Trueblood, Sheridan College; Jose Martinez, Western Wyoming Community College; Marcela Caballer, Casper College; Myriah Deckard. Central Wyoming College; and Ryan Swan, Eastern Wyoming College.
According to the WBA website, Guille is a second-year student at LCCC, pursuing a degree in elementary and early childhood education in the Human and Public Services Pathway. She is originally from Cheyenne, and chose to attend LCCC because she was looking for a way to pursue her higher education closer to home and with smaller class sizes.
During her time at the college, Paige has served as a senator in the Student Government Association, is an active member of Phi Theta Kappa, supports the arts through the Cheyenne Little Theater Players, was featured as the Education Student of the Year for 2022 and was also one of two featured students at the 2022 LCCC Foundation’s annual Scholarship Luncheon.
"Paige's passion for education stems from her desire to work with young people, not only in the future, but today," according to the website. "Currently, Paige serves as a teaching assistant for fifth-grade students at the Wyoming STARBASE Academy, a partnership between the Wyoming National Guard and the Wyoming Military Department. At LCCC, Paige helped mentor students who were a part of the Davis First Generation Experience. As one of four students on the Human & Public Services Pathway, Paige actively engages to help industry professionals understand areas of opportunity for LCCC and day-to-day life on campus."
After graduating from LCCC, Guille plans to attend the University of Wyoming to pursue her bachelor’s degree in education.
The Wyoming Business Alliance will give a monetary award of $250 to each student during a private reception on Jan. 10. Award recipients will also be introduced during a joint legislative session at the state Capitol on Jan 11.