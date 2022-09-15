Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy

The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy Facebook page shared this photo on Sept. 9, 2020, with the caption: “Cadets have been busy and focused on completing classes and setting up a plan for their futures. Recently, they virtually met with military recruiters and Job Corps representatives to explore just a couple of the options they have once they graduate from WCCA. It’s great seeing the cadets show their Courage to Change!”

CHEYENNE – A type of military academy in Guernsey that's affiliated with the government is drastically scaling back operations, according to a stakeholder and an announcement from the Wyoming Military Department.

The latter cited a shortage of staff, something employers throughout the state and country have been facing. The Wyoming National Guard has also warned of such issues, including in testimony at the state Capitol. 

