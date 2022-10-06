Kai Schon

Wyoming Secretary of State's Office Election Division Director Kai Schon. Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – Kai Schon, an elections official in the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office, says he is not leaving right away.

In a previous LinkedIn post, he had suggested he was looking to leave the office. At least one other official had also exited in the wake of the primary election win by state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who had voiced concern about election integrity. Before Gray likely takes over, Karl Allred is serving as interim secretary of state.

