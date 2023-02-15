CHEYENNE — One of Wyoming’s largest off-track betting houses is planning an “entertainment center” at the Cheyenne Logistics Hub.

Wyoming Horse Racing LLC owner Nick Hughes told the Cheyenne City Council on Monday that his company has purchased nearly 40 acres in the industrial park southwest of Cheyenne. Wyoming Horse Racing currently operates nine off-track betting operations throughout the state, with 16 live races per year in Sweetwater County. Through its off-track betting licenses, Wyoming Horse Racing can run its pari-mutuel games as historical horse racing events.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga.

