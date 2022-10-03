CHEYENNE – Trying to expunge a criminal record can be a confusing, expensive process. According to one attorney, it doesn’t have to be.

Alex Freeburg, with Jackson-based Freeburg Law LLC, has a free tool some people may be able to use to seal their criminal records. Individuals can find the documents for free online, rather than hiring an attorney. For $1,100, the law firm says you can hire it for this job.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

